3: Just Arrived, 1956 JENSEN 541 COUPÉ

JUST ARRIVED, 5-9. IN PRODUCTION FOR THREE YEARS, JUST 193 ARE THOUGHT TO HAVE BEEN MADE Brand Jensen Type 541 coupé Color Red Interior Black Year of build 1956 Price Price On Request 1980 JENSEN 541 COUPÉ In production for three years, just 193 are thought to have been made Desirable upgraded to Deluxe specification The engine, gearbox, major units and suspension were all overhauled and bills for a significant parts’ value accompany the car The Jensen story is fascinating and as fifties GTs continue to return to favour Although Jensen of West Bromwich espoused American Ford V8 and Nash engines in pre-war days, during the 1950s the company was closely associated with Austin. An outstanding though much under-rated Grand Tourer, the Jensen 541 embodied the Jensen brothers’ traditional virtues of a big engine and high overall gearing in a smaller, sportier package than the Interceptor saloon’s. The 541 deployed the latter’s 4.0-litre Austin engine in a shorter, ladder-frame chassis, designed by John Riekie, which nevertheless contrived to offer significantly greater rear seat room than most of its rivals, while Eric Neale (previously with Daimler) laid out the new aerodynamic body. In