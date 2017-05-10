2: Just before the Mille Miglia 2017, during a training day of the Houtkamp Collection TEAM

car description

10/05/2017 – Two weeks before the event we went for a training day to try out the actual cars we were using in the race, and several laps of the training circuit convinced us that we had some truly magnificent sports car under us. Our training days, open to all our customers and rally friends, it prove to be very useful in helping to avoid the disappointment of racking up unwanted penalities on the first day of the rally. To get better acquainted with the most effective techniques or perfect the driving and navigation reflexes in preparation for the tricky regularity rally, allying meter, chronometer and road-book.