2: Just Arrived, 1993 MASERATI SHAMAL

car description

JUST ARRIVED, 7-9. EXTREMELY RARE PROTOTYPE (ONLY ONE BUILT), TURIN MOTOR SHOW CAR Brand Maserati Type Shamal (Opac Spider Prototype) Color Red Metallic Interior Beige Year of build 1993 Price € 89.500,- 1993 MASERATI SHAMAL (OPAC SPIDER PROTOTYPE) A sincere thanks to Sig. Feroldi of Opac Srl for the provision of this literature and his permission to publish it. OPAC is a company specialized in the creation of prototypes and limited series productions. Situated in Rivalta di Torino, about 10 Kms from the centre of Turin, it is Italy’s leading firm in top production for two-seaters and cabriolets. In 1994 at the 65Th Turin Motor Show Pac displayed their very elegantly styled sports convertible based on the structural and mechanical base of the Maserati Spyder, but using the Shamal’s 3.2-litre V8 engine. The Spider Maserati Convertible had evolved from the Spider Maserati-Opac that appeared the previous year and gained unanimous acclaim. This prototype enabled OPAC to demonstrate its capability to design and manufacture an innovative solution to the creation of greater versatility in the use of the motor car, in this case the sportscar. This unique Maserati is expected soon and more