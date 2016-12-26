1: Just Arrived, 1953 BENTLEY ‘BLUE TRAIN’

car description

JUST ARRIVED, 20-12. A CAR WITH AN EXTRAORDINARY BACKSTORY Brand Bentley Type ‘Blue Train’ Color Blue Interior Cream Year of build 1953 Price More information will be online soon 1953 BENTLEY ‘BLUE TRAIN’ A car with an extraordinary backstory Only few recreation of this unique example have been made Veneered woodwork with cocktail cabinets Engine: Bentley B80 5675cc, eight-cylinder in-line We just added to our collection an extremely beautiful Bentley ‘Blue Train’. Few cars embody the glamour, speed and power of the pre-war Bentley era better than the ‘Blue Train’ Bentley. In this car Bentley Boy Woolf Barnato raced and beat the famous Train Blue northwards from the Côte d’Azur to Calais. The 180 bhp strong car roared through quiet France, but even though he started fairly well, you can only have so much luck. A punctured tire, a desperate search for petrol in the French countryside and heavy weather made the victory less than assured. Nevertheless, even after a choppy ferry ride back to England, he reached central London minutes before the Blue Train came to a stop in Calais. The story doesn’t end there, though. When the French authorities caught wind of the race, they were furiou