SAME FAMILY OWNERSHIP FOR 50 YEARS, MILLE MIGLIA ELIGIBLE Brand Aston Martin Type DB2/4 MKI Sports Saloon Color Red Interior Beige Year of build 1954 Price € 219.000,- 1954 ASTON MARTIN DB2/4 MKI SPORTS SALOON Present family ownership for 50 years Very nicely restored including engine rebuilt and gearbox rebuilt Restored in original color scheme Impressive history file including copy of original build sheet and old invoices The Aston Martin DB 2/4 was introduced at the London Motor Show in 1953. The 2/4 was a development of the well received DB2. The Aston-Martin DB2 appealed to only a limited market because it had just two seats and a very small boot compartment. Aston Martin responded to these shortcomings in October 1953 with the launch of the DB2/4 which had two occasional seats in the back which folded forward to create a very useful (big) luggage area. The roof-line was also raised and a larger rear window incorporated into a lifting tailgate to create what was effectively the world’s first hatchback. The Aston Martin DB2/4 did seriously well in competition. In 1955 for the first time three Aston Martin DB2/4’s were prepared as works entries for the Monte Carlo Rally and won