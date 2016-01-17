car description

JUST FINISHED FROM RESTORATION, MILLE MIGLIA ELIGIBLE Brand ASTON MARTIN Type DB2/4 MKI Color Grey Interior Red Year of build 1955 Price € 287.500,- ASTON MARTIN DB2/4 MKI Mille Miglia eligible Superb color combination Just finished from restoration At the time of introduction, the fastest shooting brake in the world. The DB 2/4 was introduced at the London Motor Show in 1953. The 2/4 was a development of the well received DB2. The DB2/4 was introduced to overcome the restrictions of a two seater with the addition of two occasional rear seats. Luggage capacity also increased with access via a third door or tailgate featuring an enlarged rear window. The luggage space can be further enhanced by folding down the rear seats. At the time, when three door cars were a rarity, this almost justified the comment, attributed to the Bentley Drivers Club, that the car was then the fastest shooting brake in the world. The DB 2.6 engine is the production version of W.O. Bentley’s last brain child, conceived during the latter part of the second World War. With a capacity of 2,580 c.c. the Vantage engine was fitted as standard equipment. In 1955 three Aston Martin DB2/4’s were prepared as works en