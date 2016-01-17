car description

ONE OF JUST 84 MKIII DROPHEAD COUPES BUILT Brand Aston Martin Type DB 2/4 MKIII Drophead Coupe Color Dark Green Interior Light Green Year of build 1958 Price More information will be online soon 1958 ASTON MARTIN DB 2/4 MKIII DROPHEAD COUPE One of only 84 Mk III Drophead Coupes built Brilliantly and thoroughly restored One of the rarest of post-war Aston Martin models Unbeknown to many, the DB MkIII is another ‘James Bond’ Aston Martin, appearing in Ian Fleming’s novel ‘Goldfinger’, though by the time the book made it to the screen the DB5 was the current model, so that was used instead Like all British car manufacturers, Aston Martin was left to pick up the ashes at the end of World War II and try their best to get back on their feet. Luckily, the company was rescued from liquidation by an industrialist by the name of David Brown. While the first post-war Aston, the 2-Litre Sports, only found 14 buyers, the car that followed would be a resounding success, with its W.O. Bentley-designed six-cylinder engine appropriated from Lagonda, which Brown acquired in parallel with Aston Martin. The DB2 was introduced in 1949 in prototype form, and it incorporated everything that anyone could