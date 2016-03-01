Aston Martin Db11 Launch Edition Coupe Auo

Registered 2017 Mileage 2,616 miles Engine Size 5.2 l Transmission Automatic Fuel Type Petrol Fuel Consumption 24.8 mpg Registered 2017 Registration MM11LES Previous Owners N/A Fuel Consumption 24.8 mpg Tax Band M Tax Cost £535 Colour Silver Interior Trim N/A Exterior Colour Magnetic Silver Doors 2 Fuel Type Petrol Bodystyle Coupe Mileage 2,616 miles Engine Size 5.2 l Transmission Automatic MPG figures are obtained from laboratory testing and intended for comparisons between vehicles. They are unlikely to represent real world efficiency. Left Right Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Warranty Technical Spec Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Fitted Options CEO Edition Silver Roof Strake Touch Pad Control Powered Seat Bolster 2 plus 2 Seating 2017 Model Year Service Pack Alarm and Immobiliser Aston Martin Service History Auto Dimming Interior Rear View Mirror Automatic Headlights 1000W B&O BeoSound Audio System Balance of Manufacturer's Warranty Black Graphics Pack Satellite Navigation System Bluetooth Telephone Preparation Integrated Apple i-Pod Connector Facia Trim - Chopped Carbon Contrast Stitching Reversing Camera Cruise Control Front and Rear Parking Sensors Wireless Music
HWM Aston Martin, New Zealand Avenue
Walton-On-Thames, KT12 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
Jun 28, 2017