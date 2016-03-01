Aston Martin > DB11

£100 YEAR: 2014 DRIVE SIDE: Right MILEAGE: 10695 TRANSMISSION: 8-Speed Touchtronic 3 Automatic POWER: 560 bhp ENGINE SIZE: 6.0 litre V12 EXTERIOR COLOUR: Mariana Blue INTERIOR COLOUR: Dark Knight Leather ACCELERATION: 4.2s (0-60 mph) MAX SPEED: 203 mph Standard Features • 1000 W Bang & Olufsen BeoSound audio system with ICEpower® technology including six-CD autochanger • Adaptive Damping System (ADS) • Alarm and immobiliser • Aluminium and composite body • Auto-dimming rear view mirror • Automatic front and rear temperature control • Automatic Headlights • Automatic Wipers • Auxilliary audio input including integrated Apple iPod® connector • Bluetooth® telephone preparation • Boot-mounted umbrella • Cruise control • Dual Cast disc brakes with ABS • Dual stage driver and passenger front airbags • Dynamic stability control (DSC) • Electrically adjustable front seats • Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) • Electronic Park Brake (EPB) • Emergency brake assist (EBA) • Four-door body style with tailgate and 4 individual seats • Front and rear parking sensors • Front occupant side airbags • Full-grain leather interior • Head protection airbags for front and rear occupants • Heated fr
