Specifications
Year of manufacture: 06/04/2017
Chassis number: SCFRMFAV1HGL00918
Exterior color: Lightning Silver
Interior color: Obsidian Black
Mileage: 6350km - 3950 Miles
Engine: V12
Engine displacement: 5204cm3
Hp: 608hp
Gearbox: Automatic
History
Delivered new in April 2017. The car is absolutely like new, inside and outside.
First hand, French title registration.
Configuration:
Seams color - Silver
Dashboard Color - Obsidian Black
Color of the material - Satin Chopped Carbon
We have the manual, its original cover, double keys and its battery charge maintenance.
Warranty
The vehicle will be sold revised and guaranteed 3 months or 5000 Km
Price
209 900 euros
Ad link
http://www.jeanlainvintage.com/vehicule/14606-aston-martin-db11-launch-edition/
Find us and contact us
Jean Lain Vintage – Showroom / +334 79 88 66 36 – Jérôme Millias +337 60 14 73 07
11 Rue de la Dent du Chat
73 420 Voglans
France
info@jeanlainvintage.com
http://jeanlainvintage.com/
Opening hours
From Monday to Friday, 8am to 12am and 2pm to 7pm
Saturday and Sunday on appointment only
Jun 28, 2017