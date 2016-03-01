loading Loading please wait....
Aston Martin DB11

Year of manufacture: 06/04/2017
Chassis number: SCFRMFAV1HGL00918
Exterior color: Lightning Silver
Interior color: Obsidian Black
Mileage: 6350km - 3950 Miles
Engine: V12
Engine displacement: 5204cm3
Hp: 608hp
Gearbox: Automatic

Delivered new in April 2017. The car is absolutely like new, inside and outside.

First hand, French title registration.

Configuration:

Exterior Color - Lightning Silver
Interior Color - Obsidian Black
Seams color - Silver
Dashboard Color - Obsidian Black
Color of the material - Satin Chopped Carbon

We have the manual, its original cover, double keys and its battery charge maintenance.

The vehicle will be sold revised and guaranteed 3 months or 5000 Km

209 900 euros

http://www.jeanlainvintage.com/vehicule/14606-aston-martin-db11-launch-edition/

Jean Lain Vintage – Showroom / +334 79 88 66 36 – Jérôme Millias +337 60 14 73 07
11 Rue de la Dent du Chat
73 420 Voglans
France

info@jeanlainvintage.com

http://jeanlainvintage.com/

From Monday to Friday, 8am to 12am and 2pm to 7pm

Saturday and Sunday on appointment only

  • Ad ID
    403923
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DB11
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Colour type
    Metallic
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    3950 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2017
€209,900 (£0)

11 Rue de la Dent du Chat
Chambery, 73420, Savoie
France

