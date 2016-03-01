car description

Specifications



Year of manufacture: 06/04/2017

Chassis number: SCFRMFAV1HGL00918

Exterior color: Lightning Silver

Interior color: Obsidian Black

Mileage: 6350km - 3950 Miles

Engine: V12

Engine displacement: 5204cm3

Hp: 608hp

Gearbox: Automatic



History



Delivered new in April 2017. The car is absolutely like new, inside and outside.



First hand, French title registration.



Configuration:



Exterior Color - Lightning Silver

Interior Color - Obsidian Black

Seams color - Silver

Dashboard Color - Obsidian Black

Color of the material - Satin Chopped Carbon



We have the manual, its original cover, double keys and its battery charge maintenance.



Warranty



The vehicle will be sold revised and guaranteed 3 months or 5000 Km



Price



209 900 euros



Ad link



http://www.jeanlainvintage.com/vehicule/14606-aston-martin-db11-launch-edition/



Find us and contact us



Jean Lain Vintage – Showroom / +334 79 88 66 36 – Jérôme Millias +337 60 14 73 07

11 Rue de la Dent du Chat

73 420 Voglans

France



info@jeanlainvintage.com



http://jeanlainvintage.com/



Opening hours



From Monday to Friday, 8am to 12am and 2pm to 7pm



Saturday and Sunday on appointment only