ASTON MARTIN DB11 Coupe Launch Edition Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: DB11 Trim: Coupe Launch Edition Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 100 Engine Size: Ext Color: Onyx Black Metallic
FACTORY OPTIONS: 3 Spoke Sport Design Steering Wheel & Paddleshift, 8 Way Adjustable Electric Front Seats, Air Conditioning with Auto Temperature Control, Alarm System - Volumetric Alarm, Armrest on Tunnel in Leather, Auto-Dim Mirrors, Automatic Brake Differential (ABD), Bi- Halogen Headlights, Black Headlining, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Body Coloured Door Mirror Caps, Drivers Seat Memory, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electrochromatic Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Fitted with staggered fitment 21inch wheels especially designed for the DB11, Front & Rear Park Distance Control , Heated Front Seats, High performance quad sports exhaust designed, developed and engineered specifically for DB11, Illuminated Front Vanity Mirrors, Kahn Stainless Steel Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers, Metallic Paint, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Piano Black Facia, Power Fold Mirrors, Sports Exhaust, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Warning Lamp, VAT Qualifying.
Kahn Automobiles
Bradford, BD14SX, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Jun 28, 2017