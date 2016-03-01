loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN DB11 Coupe Launch Edition Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: DB11 Trim: Coupe Launch Edition Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 100 Engine Size: Ext Color: Onyx Black Metallic

FACTORY OPTIONS: 3 Spoke Sport Design Steering Wheel & Paddleshift, 8 Way Adjustable Electric Front Seats, Air Conditioning with Auto Temperature Control, Alarm System - Volumetric Alarm, Armrest on Tunnel in Leather, Auto-Dim Mirrors, Automatic Brake Differential (ABD), Bi- Halogen Headlights, Black Headlining, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Body Coloured Door Mirror Caps, Drivers Seat Memory, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electrochromatic Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Fitted with staggered fitment 21inch wheels especially designed for the DB11, Front & Rear Park Distance Control , Heated Front Seats, High performance quad sports exhaust designed, developed and engineered specifically for DB11, Illuminated Front Vanity Mirrors, Kahn Stainless Steel Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers, Metallic Paint, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Piano Black Facia, Power Fold Mirrors, Sports Exhaust, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Warning Lamp, VAT Qualifying.

  • Ad ID
    410210
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DB11
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    100 mi
  • Doors
    2
£189,995

Kahn Automobiles
Bradford, BD14SX, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

