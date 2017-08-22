Launch Edition (Includes 20" 10 Spoke Directional Gloss Black Diamond Turned Alloys, 1000 Watt Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audio System, Powered Centre Console Storage Unit, Touchpad Control, Bright Bonnet Blades & Black Meshes, Gloss Black Diffuser, Splitter & Side Sills, V12 Font Wing Badges, Base Floor Mats), Contemporary Pack, Black Body Pack, Satin Champagne Jewellery Pack (Includes Satin Champagne Paddleshifts, Horn Ring, Steering Wheel Stitches & Surrounds, Centre Stack Surrounds, Door Pull, Door Release, Air Register Bezels & Seatbelt Bezels), Bright Exterior Finisher Pack (Includes Front Grille, Exhaust Finisher & Side Strakes), Ceo Edition, 2+2 Seating Arrangement, Satin Chopped Carbon Trim Inlays, Interior Bright Pack, Painted Roof Panel, Gloss Silver Roof Strake, Power Seat Bolsters, Sports Seats, Boot Carpet Colour Keyed To Interior Carpet, Heavy Pile Floor Mats With Leather Binding, Mocha Seat Belts, Aston Martin Wings Embroidery On Headrests, Non Perforated Seat Inserts, Yellow Brake Calipers, Umbrella, First Aid Kit, 1 Owner From New, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Navigation, 8.0" LCD Screen, iPod & iPhone Integration & USB Playback, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Audio & Pho
romans international 2017 aston martin db11 launch edition green 1-owner alloy-wheels airbag black-leather bluetooth carbon cruise-control heated-seats ipod leather parking-sensor sat-nav v12 aston-martin rwd petrol british fast hands-free mp3 black-interior 2wd dark-interior
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
Aston Martin has revealed the new V8-powered DB11, which will be powered...
Aston Martin has pulled the covers off the DB11 at the 2016 Geneva motor...