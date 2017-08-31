2017 (66) ASTON MARTIN DB11 COUPE 5.2 V12 2DR AUTOMATIC

Just arrived more images yet to be updated!
DESCRIPTION
AMARI is proud you offer this impressive example of the new Aston Martin DB11 Ceo Edition Touchtronic 3. Which is 2017 / 66 Registered, in Magnetic Silver, with Obsidian Black Leather Interior having covered only 2,301 Miles by 1 Owner.
EXTERIOR
This car is presented to you in the Magnetic Silver featuring the Bright Exterior Finisher Pack. In an immaculate, unbleamished condition, as you would expect for a car of this mileage.
INTERIOR
The interior is upholstered in Obsidian Black, with contrasting Silver Stitching, Interior Bright Pack and Satin Silver Jewellery Pack. Also in an outstanding condition throughout.
SPECIFICATION
The already extensive specification of the DB11 is highly enhanced by the following options:
Ceo Edition
Bang & Olufsen Beosound Audio
Auto Park Assist
Bodypack - Black
Bright Bonnet Blades
Black Boot Carpets
Brake Calipers - Dark Anodised
Trim Inlay - Piano Black
Bright Exterior Finisher Pack
Base Floor Mats
Satin Silver Jewellery Pack
Interior Bright Pack
Protective Tape
Painted Roof Panel
Gloss Silver Roof Strake
Seatbelts - Warm Charcoal
Headrest Embroidery - Aston Martin Wings
Seat Inserts Celestial Perforation
Sports Seats
2 + 2 Seating Arrangement
Aston Martin Tracking
10 Spoke Directional Gloss Black DT
The tyres are Bridgestone Potenza all around.
Front: 255 x 40 x x ZR20 (101Y)
Rear: 295 x 35 x ZR20 (105Y)
We have the original Owners Pack containing the Owner Manual, and other reference material.
To arrange a viewing, please contact our team on 01772 663777.
Viewing strictly by appointment.
Prior to offering for sale, all cars are subject to the AMARI Inspection, a stringent 170 point investigation of the car cosmetically, electrically and mechanically.
Our resident master technicians attend to all issues prior to offering the car for sale, using the very latest and best diagnostic equipment, state of the art tools and methods.
Our highly qualified master technicians can carry out servicing on all road cars, from the standard family hatch back to the latest Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin... We are the only independent dealer with full Ferrari SDX Diagnostics and the Lamborghini LARAS Diagnostics systems.
Our fully equipped workshop enables us to attend to any electrical, and mechanical issues, from intricate electrical repairs and renewals, to brake disc Skimming and air conditioning recharging.
Before collection all cars go through our exhaustive detailing process (can take up to three days) using only the worlds finest Swissvax products, carried out by our professional certified Swissvax trained technicians, covering every aspect of the car inside and out.
Collection and delivery throughout the UK can be offered through the most reputable manufacturer championed company who use only the very latest covered car transporters with extensive experience of transporting cars across the world.
Vehicles are supplied with a three month warranty *Exclusions Apply.
We offer part exchange and finance facility on most cars.
AMARI Lifestyle Limited T/As AMARI SuperCars is authorised & Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (663066)
Wyder Court, Millennium City Park
Preston, PR2 5BW, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Aston Martin has revealed the new V8-powered DB11, which will be powered...
Aston Martin has pulled the covers off the DB11 at the 2016 Geneva motor...