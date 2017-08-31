2017 (66) ASTON MARTIN DB11 COUPE 5.2 V12 2DR AUTOMATIC

car description

DESCRIPTION

AMARI is proud you offer this impressive example of the new Aston Martin DB11 Ceo Edition Touchtronic 3. Which is 2017 / 66 Registered, in Magnetic Silver, with Obsidian Black Leather Interior having covered only 2,301 Miles by 1 Owner.



EXTERIOR

This car is presented to you in the Magnetic Silver featuring the Bright Exterior Finisher Pack. In an immaculate, unbleamished condition, as you would expect for a car of this mileage.



INTERIOR

The interior is upholstered in Obsidian Black, with contrasting Silver Stitching, Interior Bright Pack and Satin Silver Jewellery Pack. Also in an outstanding condition throughout.



SPECIFICATION

The already extensive specification of the DB11 is highly enhanced by the following options:



Ceo Edition

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Audio

Auto Park Assist

Bodypack - Black

Bright Bonnet Blades

Black Boot Carpets

Brake Calipers - Dark Anodised

Trim Inlay - Piano Black

Bright Exterior Finisher Pack

Base Floor Mats

Satin Silver Jewellery Pack

Interior Bright Pack

Protective Tape

Painted Roof Panel

Gloss Silver Roof Strake

Seatbelts - Warm Charcoal

Headrest Embroidery - Aston Martin Wings

Seat Inserts Celestial Perforation

Sports Seats

2 + 2 Seating Arrangement

Aston Martin Tracking

10 Spoke Directional Gloss Black DT



The tyres are Bridgestone Potenza all around.



Front: 255 x 40 x x ZR20 (101Y)

Rear: 295 x 35 x ZR20 (105Y)



We have the original Owners Pack containing the Owner Manual, and other reference material.



To arrange a viewing, please contact our team on 01772 663777.



Viewing strictly by appointment.



Prior to offering for sale, all cars are subject to the AMARI Inspection, a stringent 170 point investigation of the car cosmetically, electrically and mechanically.



Our resident master technicians attend to all issues prior to offering the car for sale, using the very latest and best diagnostic equipment, state of the art tools and methods.



Our highly qualified master technicians can carry out servicing on all road cars, from the standard family hatch back to the latest Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin... We are the only independent dealer with full Ferrari SDX Diagnostics and the Lamborghini LARAS Diagnostics systems.



Our fully equipped workshop enables us to attend to any electrical, and mechanical issues, from intricate electrical repairs and renewals, to brake disc Skimming and air conditioning recharging.



Before collection all cars go through our exhaustive detailing process (can take up to three days) using only the worlds finest Swissvax products, carried out by our professional certified Swissvax trained technicians, covering every aspect of the car inside and out.



Collection and delivery throughout the UK can be offered through the most reputable manufacturer championed company who use only the very latest covered car transporters with extensive experience of transporting cars across the world.



Vehicles are supplied with a three month warranty *Exclusions Apply.



We offer part exchange and finance facility on most cars.



AMARI Lifestyle Limited T/As AMARI SuperCars is authorised & Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (663066)