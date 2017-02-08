Aston Martin Cygnet LHD UNDER OFFER

£34,950 YEAR: 2010 DRIVE SIDE: Left MILEAGE: 17449 TRANSMISSION: Automatic POWER: 97 ENGINE SIZE: 1.33 litre Dual VVT-i EXTERIOR COLOUR: Snow White (Q Exclusive) INTERIOR COLOUR: White Pearl with Black Alcantara ACCELERATION: 11.6s (0-60mph) MAX SPEED: 106mph Standard Features •Body coloured rear spoiler •Clear/smoked rear lamps •Rear parking sensors •Satellite navigation system Optional Extras •Paint - special AML colour Accessories You can add a personal touch to your new Aston Martin sports car with our range of stylish, beautifully crafted accessories. View Catalogue
aston martin cygnet left-hand-drive less-than offer white alcantara parking-sensor sat-nav 2010 aston-martin rwd petrol british fast 2wd
Newport Pagnell,
Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
The euphoria that greeted the launch of the Virage in 1989 didn’t last v...
Headlining Silverstone Auctions’ first sale of 2017, held at the Race Re...