Aston Martin Cygnet LHD UNDER OFFER

£34,950
£34,950 YEAR: 2010 DRIVE SIDE: Left MILEAGE: 17449 TRANSMISSION: Automatic POWER: 97 ENGINE SIZE: 1.33 litre Dual VVT-i EXTERIOR COLOUR: Snow White (Q Exclusive) INTERIOR COLOUR: White Pearl with Black Alcantara ACCELERATION: 11.6s (0-60mph) MAX SPEED: 106mph Standard Features •Body coloured rear spoiler •Clear/smoked rear lamps •Rear parking sensors •Satellite navigation system Optional Extras •Paint - special AML colour Accessories You can add a personal touch to your new Aston Martin sports car with our range of stylish, beautifully crafted accessories. View Catalogue

  • Ad ID
    235562
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Cygnet
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    17449 mi
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

