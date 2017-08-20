car description

THE WORLD’S RAREST CITY CAR? Brand Aston Martin Type Cygnet Color Red Interior Grey Year of build 2011 Price € 43.500 2011 ASTON MARTIN CYGNET Tailor-fit for the city Just 36,000 Kms since new According to a vehicle database, only 600 Cygnets are registered in the Uk which makes it a rarer sight on the road than both the DB5 and DB6 To some, the Cygnet is a piece of Aston history and many see the Cygnet as a future classic in the making, thanks to its uniqueness and rarity World’s rarest city car???? The Aston Martin Cygnet story… Elegant and distinctive whilst individual and practical. The Aston Martin Cygnet was designed as a luxury solution to urban mobility. An extension to Aston Martin’s range of acclaimed luxury sports cars, the Cygnet was produced at Aston Martin’s Gaydon headquarters from 2011 to 2013. The Cygnet was conceived, designed and built as a true Aston Martin. Including the many synonymous design cues featured across the model range including authentic zinc side-strakes, distinctive bonnet meshes, iconic grille and the legendary badge In its rich 103-year history, Aston Martin has never built a car quite as divisive as the Cygnet. With a tiny 97bhp 1.33-litre engi