Aston Martin Cygnet 1.3 3dr Hatchback

POA
car description

In 2011 Aston Martin launched the Cygnet as a city car targeted originally at its current customer base with large production numbers forecast, however after 2 years the announcement came that production would cease with only 150 units in the UK. This is a great opportunity to purchase a very rare car. This car is prepared by our award winning workshop to the very highest standards. The service history is as follows: 03/01/2013 - Stratstone Aston Martin @ 8079 miles 10/07/2015 - Stratstone Aston Martin @ 12146 miles 28/04/2016 - Aston Martin Leeds @ 12539 miles This vehicle is also supplied with 12 months MOT. All of our cars also have a pre-sale 111 point check to ensure they meet our very high preparation standard. Black Quilted Leather with Silver Stitching Quicksilver Sports Exhaust Garmin Sat Nav Heated Seats Park Distance Control Leather Centre Console Multifunction Steering Wheel Folding Mirrors Gloss Black Trim Alcantara Headlining 16" Alloys with Wing Badges Automatic Headlights CD Player Privacy Glass Glovebox Bag Magnum Silver Side Strake Mesh Cygnet Sill Plaques Carbon Effect Wrap to Roof/Wing Mirrors/Light Cluster Climate Control.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316904
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Cygnet
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    15200 mi
Dove House Motor Company Ltd, Crown Way
Rushden, NN10 6BS, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

