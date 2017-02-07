1948 Alvis TA 14 Saloon

car description

This lovey, usable Alvis TA14 Saloon has nicely aged since a 1990’s restoration. The car has been with the same family for over fourteen years and has been maintained by Alvis experts Red Triangle. Receipts from Red Triangle dated between 2003 and 2007 total in the region of £3,500 maintenance work and from 2007 to 2017 the Alvis has only occasionally been used. Earlier in 2017 the Alvis was transported to Red Triangle and has just had over £1000 spent on fitting a brand new SU fuel pump, cleaning the fuel lines, fitting a new high torque starter motor and new battery.

Whilst in more regular use between 2003 and 2007, the Alvis had regularly servicing with Red Triangle, plus work to include fitting new front springs, fitting a re-bushed advance lever and pivot, replacing the throttle control ball joint, replacing the steering drag link, re-lining all brakes, fitting new king pin bushes, front compensator bushes and brake actuator boots. Other work included replacing the N/S and O/S front brake rod gaiters, replacing wiper arms and fitting a new carburettor flexi hose. Since this work minimal mileage has been covered in the car.

On arrival the Alvis was checked over in our workshop