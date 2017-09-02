Alvis Speed 20 SC

car description

I think it fair to say that Alvis Speed 20s must be counted amongst the best of English sporting cars made in the 1930s. Their powerful six cylinder engines were set deep in the chassis allowing low bonnet lines which gave these cars a more elegant outline than many of their more perpendicular competitors. As well as having very good six cylinder engines which were usually fed by three SU carburettors, from 1934 onwards the Speed models came with independent front suspension and very easy to use all-synchromesh gearboxes which gave them handling and driveability which was far ahead of most of their more traditionally designed contemporaries. They were all supplied in chassis form to be bodied by high quality coachbuilders such as Charlesworth, Cross and Ellis and Vanden Plas so they also had looks to match their performance and this particular 2.76 litre Speed 20 SC with its close-coupled Charlesworth four door four seat saloon body would have been regarded as a very special car to own in 1930s England. Its coachwork appears to be very sound and has clearly been professionally repainted in the recent past and the interior is delightfully original with the sort of patina you can onl