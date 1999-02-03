loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Alpina - B10 3.2 - 1999

Compare this car
View Auction
€12,500 - €16,250 (£11,398.75 - £14,818.38)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Modern Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Super neat BMW Alpina B10 3.2, 6 cylinder, 260 HP, manual transmission, from the 2nd owner.Original Dutch delivered Alpina.260000 km driven and all maintenance history is present. No damage, the car looks super neat. New Toyo tyres and new Brembo brakes all around.Dutch Period Vehicle Inspection valid until 18-05-2018.Interior and exterior in super nice condition!Icy cold air conditioning Power windows, central locking, cruise control, etc., etc.In short, a super nice and yet fuel efficient 3.2, 6 cylinder with 260 HP.The only Alpina B10 for sale in the Netherlands with the 3.2 engine and a 5 speed manual gearbox.This car can be viewed in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317165
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Alpina > B10
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Alpina - B10 3.2 - 1999

    B10

    €12,500 - €16,250 est. (£11,398.75 - £14,818.38 est.)
    London , London