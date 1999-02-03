Alpina - B10 3.2 - 1999

car description

Super neat BMW Alpina B10 3.2, 6 cylinder, 260 HP, manual transmission, from the 2nd owner.Original Dutch delivered Alpina.260000 km driven and all maintenance history is present. No damage, the car looks super neat. New Toyo tyres and new Brembo brakes all around.Dutch Period Vehicle Inspection valid until 18-05-2018.Interior and exterior in super nice condition!Icy cold air conditioning Power windows, central locking, cruise control, etc., etc.In short, a super nice and yet fuel efficient 3.2, 6 cylinder with 260 HP.The only Alpina B10 for sale in the Netherlands with the 3.2 engine and a 5 speed manual gearbox.This car can be viewed in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands.