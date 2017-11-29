car description

1951 Allard P1 Saloon Rare sports saloon with rally pedigree Roll bar, stainless steel exhaust Older restoration gives lovely patina, lovely engine bay 3.6 litre Ford V8, aluminium body gives exceptional performance for period Display boards and some history Rare sports saloon powered by Ford V8 with lightweight aluminium panels to give exceptional performance for its time, with a top speed of 90 mph, iconic and very elegant lines make this truly stunning vehicle. This particular car, we understand, came from the same batch and with a similar specification to the 1952 Monte Carlo rally winner. The bodywork and interior was restored in around 2000 following a period of dry storage and the mechanics by the present owner's father beginning in 2003. The body is very sound and the overall patina in keeping with an older restoration. The car comes with a photocopy of Motor Sport from March 1952, display boards describing the model and this particular car, some history and a V5C. Guide Price: Reduced to £29,950 suitable for printing Mobile: 07711 509600 Email: mark@pioneer-automobiles.co.uk Phone: 01635 248158 Viewing: By appointment only Copyright ©2017 Pioneer Autos Ltd