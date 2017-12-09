loading Loading please wait....
ALFA ROMEO SPIDER T.SPARK LUSSO 16V 2003

A superb example of Alfa Romeo's Spider finished in Black with contrasting Black Leather Upholstery, Electric Power Roof, Climate Control Air Conditioning, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front), Electric Door Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, 16" Alloy Wheels, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD). Comes with 3 x keys and 2 x alarm remotes, Full Service History with a bundle of receipts, Cambelt replaced at 82157 miles, Roof has just been professionally cleaned, dyed and sealed.2 seats, 6 months Silver Plus Warranty.

  • Ad ID
    420754
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    09/12/2017
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Spider
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    83000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.97
  • Engine Model
    T.SPARK LUSSO 16V
£3,695

The Yard, r/o 46 Junction Road, Burgess Hill
Burgess Hill, RH15 0JN, West Sussex
United Kingdom

