ALFA ROMEO SPIDER S 2 1750

FINISHED IN POLISHED IVORY , COMPLIMENTED WITH CONTRASTING BLACK PERIOD INTERIOR , A SUPER NO EXPENSE SPARED RESTORED EXAMPLE . The paintwork is in fine fettle with no corrosion anywhere , so is the underside , its as good as the top side .the engine is crisp and has that great alfa rasp , the gear box has been restored , so its wonderful , so rare on a alfa , The interior has been re trimmed and has now mellowed lightly . She has a good history file she has had a full restoration carried to high standard .