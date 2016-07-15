loading Loading please wait....
ALFA ROMEO SPIDER S 2 1750

car description

Type: Used Year: 1973 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: SPIDER Trim: S 2 1750 Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 26000 Engine Size: 1750 Ext Color: CREAM

Accessories

FINISHED IN POLISHED IVORY , COMPLIMENTED WITH CONTRASTING BLACK PERIOD INTERIOR , A SUPER NO EXPENSE SPARED RESTORED EXAMPLE . The paintwork is in fine fettle with no corrosion anywhere , so is the underside , its as good as the top side .the engine is crisp and has that great alfa rasp , the gear box has been restored , so its wonderful , so rare on a alfa , The interior has been re trimmed and has now mellowed lightly . She has a good history file she has had a full restoration carried to high standard .

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    406031
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Spider
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    26000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1750
  • Engine Model
    1750
£15,750

M&M Automotive
Lymington, SO418LH, Hampshire
United Kingdom

