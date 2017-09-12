ALFA ROMEO SPIDER 2.4 JTDM 2dr Auto

Accessories

Black, WSMC are pleased to offer this stunning and rare Alfa Spider with fantastic Black Metallic and Red Frau Pieno Upholstery. The service file has to be seen to be appreciated, with Full Alfa history and recently serviced by the well respected Alfa Specialist Monza (Sussex)., Upgrades - Hi-Fi BOSE Sound System+Digital Amplifier+Woofer, 17in 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Metallic Paint, Frau Pieno Fiore Leather Upholstery, 6 months warranty, 2 owners, Full service history, Red Full leather interior, Standard Features - Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Rear), Climate Control, Electric Windows (Front), Rain Sensor, Alloy Wheels (17in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alarm, Upholstery Leather, Computer (Driver Information System). 2 seats, NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE.....WSMC LIMITED ARE FINANCE SPECIALISTS APPROVING 9 OUT OF 10 APPLICANTS. WE OFFER MAIN DEALER QUALITY AND STANDARDS AT AFFORDABLE PRICES. WE ARE FINANCE SPECIALISTS WHO CATER FOR ALL FINANCE BACKGROUNDS AND REQUIREMENTS, £0 DEPOSIT DEALS, FINANCE SETTLEMENTS, PCP AND HP OPTIONS AVAILABLE. PART EXCHANGE WELCOMED. ALL CARS COME WITH A MINIMUM OF 6 MONTHS MOT AND ARE SERVICED AND FULLY VALETED PRIOR TO COLLECTION. OUR CARS COME WITH A FULLY COMPREHENSIVE PARTS AND LABOUR WARRANTY. UNLESS STATED. UNLIKE OTHER RETAILERS WE DO NOT INFLATE OUR PRICES WITH 'ADMINISTRATION FEES OR HIDDEN CHARGES'. TO ENQUIRE ABOUT ANY VEHICLE, ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE, GET A PART EXCHANGE VALUATION OR TO DISCUSS FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE PLEASE CALL 01243 528212 TO SPEAK TO A MEMBER OF THE WSMC TEAM. ALL MAJOR DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED, £11,490 p/x welcome