ALFA ROMEO SPIDER 2.2 JTS 2dr

£9,698
car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: SPIDER Trim: 2.2 JTS 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 27785 Engine Size: 2198 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

Sports seats, Trip computer, Cruise control, Climate control, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Traction control

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316552
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Spider
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    27785 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2198
  • Engine Model
    2198
Arnold Clark Vauxhall/Jeep/Alfa Romeo (Linwood)
PA12BH, Renfrewshire
United Kingdom

