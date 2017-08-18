Alfa Romeo - Spider 2.0 Twin Spark 16V - 1995

DESCRIPTION:Beautiful Alfa Romeo Spider 2.0 Twin Spark 16V (916 model), in very good condition, always stored in garage.Preserved and never restored, no accidents, valid inspection 2 years. Very good in every part, all original with great mechanics, great bodywork. Documents in order, ready for the transfer of ownership.Official Italy car, registered August 1995, three owners.Note: small imperfection on left side of driver backrest, as shown in photos (easy to repair).This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Viterbo, Italy.
