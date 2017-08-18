loading Loading please wait....
Alfa Romeo - Spider 2.0 Twin Spark 16V - 1995

€7,900 - €10,270 (£7,196.90 - £9,355.97)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Modern Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

DESCRIPTION:Beautiful Alfa Romeo Spider 2.0 Twin Spark 16V (916 model), in very good condition, always stored in garage.Preserved and never restored, no accidents, valid inspection 2 years. Very good in every part, all original with great mechanics, great bodywork. Documents in order, ready for the transfer of ownership.Official Italy car, registered August 1995, three owners.Note: small imperfection on left side of driver backrest, as shown in photos (easy to repair).This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Viterbo, Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305212
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Spider
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

