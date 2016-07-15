loading Loading please wait....
ALFA ROMEO SPIDER 2.0 1d

Type: Used Year: 1997 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: SPIDER Trim: 2.0 1d Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 47000 Engine Size: 1962 Ext Color: CREAM

Here at Tone Motor Company we have lots of retail experience, our stock changes daily - many of our cars are main dealer part exchanges with a good amount of service history and are well maintained. Finance options available, please call to speak to one of our friendly sales team about how we can help you into the car of your dreams.

  • Ad ID
    407856
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Spider
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    47000 mi
  • Engine Size
    1962
  • Engine Model
    1962
£9,750

Tone Motor Company
Taunton, TA41BZ, Somerset
United Kingdom

