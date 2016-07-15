loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Alfa-Romeo Spider 2.0 1985

Photos Map

car description

Alfa Romeo Spider 2.0 1985, 1 owner, 118.067 kms New delivery of this Alfa Romeo was in 1985 in Holland. This unique example is in original condition and has had only 1 owner. This Alfa Romeo has only driven 118.067 kms. The Spider is in colour silver blue with the original wheels. The interior has blue leather and a wooden steering wheel. The original brochures and booklets are present. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive alfa romeo spider 2000cc 1985 silver 1-owner blue-leather leather blue-interior alfa-romeo dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415580
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Spider
  • Year
    1985
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!