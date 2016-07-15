car description

Alfa Romeo Spider 2.0 1985, 1 owner, 118.067 kms New delivery of this Alfa Romeo was in 1985 in Holland. This unique example is in original condition and has had only 1 owner. This Alfa Romeo has only driven 118.067 kms. The Spider is in colour silver blue with the original wheels. The interior has blue leather and a wooden steering wheel. The original brochures and booklets are present. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.