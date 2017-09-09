loading Loading please wait....
Alfa Romeo - Montreal - 1974 / of French origin - 35.544 certified km

€85,001 - €110,501.30 (£77,512.41 - £100,766.14)
Has reserve price
car description

Standard French registration and valid MOT.3925 copies (thus 482 French)Serial number: 1428197Works perfectly, regular maintenance done by professionals, with invoices.Completely restored (mechanics, body, paint work...)Perfect paint work, without flaws or chips.Photos of the bodywork restoration are available.The grille and all the new chrome are available and can be installed for the sale, the original parts are currently on the vehicle.This vehicle can be viewed and retrieved in Nantes, France.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317161
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Montreal
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

