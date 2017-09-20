loading Loading please wait....
Alfa-Romeo GTV6 Coupe 1985

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Alfa-Romeo GTV6 SaVaLi coupe 1985, revised engine in good condition This very beautiful Alfa-Romeo GTV6 coupe was built in 1986. The silvergrey paint is in very good condition. This Alfa-Romeo has the special SaVaLi 3100CC, V6, 217 HP engine. This engine is completely revised and drives great. The GTV6 has the original cloth interior with bucket seats in very good condition. This is a very beautiful original GTV coupe in good condition. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

  • Ad ID
    415602
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > GTV6
  • Year
    1985
