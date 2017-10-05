Alfa Romeo - GTV Spider 2.0 - 1996

car description

DETAILS- Valid inspection: yes- Previous owners: 5DESCRIPTIONBeautiful Alfa Romeo GTV Spider 2000, a vehicle in good overall condition, both of mechanical part and of the body. The only thing to mention is that the rear window of the soft top is slightly opaque. The car is intact, original and functional.Maintained, serviced and tyres with only a few kilometres.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in the province of Matera, Italy.