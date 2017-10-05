loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Alfa Romeo - GTV Spider 2.0 - 1996

Photos Map

car description

DETAILS- Valid inspection: yes- Previous owners: 5DESCRIPTIONBeautiful Alfa Romeo GTV Spider 2000, a vehicle in good overall condition, both of mechanical part and of the body. The only thing to mention is that the rear window of the soft top is slightly opaque. The car is intact, original and functional.Maintained, serviced and tyres with only a few kilometres.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in the province of Matera, Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421145
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > GTV
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

€4,100 - €5,330 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!