Alfa Romeo - 3.7 GTA Sportwagon - 2004

car description

True enthusiast’s car: very nice Alfa Romeo 156 Sportwagon 3.7 V6 GTA. Very special version, block is tuned from 3.2 to 3.7 litres. Normally, it has a power of 250 HP but this one has 340 HP. Car has a very low odometer reading (23,792km see picture) and has only had 1 owner! MOT currently expired but a new one is obtainable without issues.This car comes standard with Connect-Nav, the only one among Dutch new delivered cars.Equipped with a lot of options including a Webasto block heater, remote controlled telephone, electrically controlled glass sliding/tilting roof, leather lining, cruise control, electronic shock absorber, locking differential, etc. Driving this car is a feast. Retail price is 90,000 euros.A road test is published in the Klaverblaadje magazine, official part of the Stichting Club Alfa Romeo Bezitters.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Nieuwegein, The Netherlands