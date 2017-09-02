loading Loading please wait....
» » »

1969 Alfa Romeo GTA 1300 Junior. LHD.

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

1969 Alfa Romeo GTA 1300 Junior. LHD. Chassis number 776068. Wide body conversion. 1750 motor with twin plug head. Original 1300 short block motor included. Full steel roll cage. Two sets of mag alloy 13 X 9 wheels. Automobile Club d'Italia homologation papers. Fantastic performance. Suitable for various racing series and hillclimbs. Beautiful condition in every respect. .

Accessories

1969 alfa romeo gta 1300 junior lhd alloy-wheels alfa-romeo

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309676
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > GTA
  • Year
    1969
Email Dealer >>

Eccles, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed