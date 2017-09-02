1969 Alfa Romeo GTA 1300 Junior. LHD. Chassis number 776068. Wide body conversion. 1750 motor with twin plug head. Original 1300 short block motor included. Full steel roll cage. Two sets of mag alloy 13 X 9 wheels. Automobile Club d'Italia homologation papers. Fantastic performance. Suitable for various racing series and hillclimbs. Beautiful condition in every respect. .
1969 alfa romeo gta 1300 junior lhd alloy-wheels alfa-romeo
Eccles,
Greater Manchester
United Kingdom
