ALFA ROMEO GT JTS BLACKLINE

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: GT Trim: JTS BLACKLINE Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 98000 Engine Size: 1970 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Finance accepted & arranged, Part exchange welcome and all major cards taken! Pop in or phone for more details.,17'' Alloys, Air Conditioning, Parking Sensors, Anti-Lock Brakes, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Full Service History, Leather Upholstery, Power Assisted Steering, Traction Control, 6 speed box, Aux Input, Driver Airbag, Elec Heated Mirrors, Height adjustable seat, Multi function steering wheel, Central Locking, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Split Folding Rear Seats,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412949
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > GT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    98000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1970
  • Engine Model
    1970
