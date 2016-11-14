ALFA ROMEO GT JTDM 16V LUSSO

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: GT Trim: JTDM 16V LUSSO Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 94000 Engine Size: 1910 Ext Color: Red
Full Alfa history, Red with Black leather the best colour combo!Finance accepted & arranged, Part exchange welcome and all major cards taken! Pop in or phone for more details.,17'' Alloys, Air Conditioning, Full Dealer History, Parking Sensors, Anti-Lock Brakes, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Leather Upholstery, Passenger Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Traction Control, 2 Remote Keys, 6 speed box, Auto Lights , Driver Airbag, Elec Heated Mirrors, Height adjustable seat, Multi function steering wheel, Central Locking, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Split Folding Rear Seats,
Eastwood Motor Company Ltd
Leigh On Sea, SS95HZ, Essex
United Kingdom
Nov 14, 2016
Nov 27, 2017