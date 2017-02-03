loading Loading please wait....
Alfa Romeo GT

£4,795
ABS, Multiple Airbags, Stability Control, Isofix, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Interior, Front Centre Armrest, Rear Armrest, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Adjustable Steering Column, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Retractable Headrests, Metallic Paintwork, Colour Coded Body, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Windows, Bose, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Alloy wheels, Service invoices Italian Style and Performance with this Limited Edition Model - Top spec - New Clutch recently fitted - To be sold with NEW MOT - Three year WARRANTY available.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234105
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > GT
  • Mileage
    110068 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1910
Dittons Road
Polegate, East Sussex
United Kingdom

