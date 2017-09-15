loading Loading please wait....
» » »

ALFA ROMEO GT 2.0 JTS TURISMO

Compare this car
£2,650
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: GT Trim: 2.0 JTS TURISMO Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 74200 Engine Size: 1970 Ext Color: RED

Accessories

OVER 50 VEHICLES IN STOCK, PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE FOR A FULL LIST. Full Service history with 10 stamps in the book, 8 of which are main dealer last service @ 72,000 miles in APR17. MOT until APR18, 3 month warranty included. Cambelt changes in NOV 2011 and JUNE15 @58,000 miles. 4 new tyres in JULY17, Multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, climate control, alloy wheels, electric windows, . Cornwall Car Sales is Trading Standards 'Buy with Confidence' Approved. Every car comes with free 12 months AA Breakdown Cover and a comprehensive warranty. Great Finance available with Low or ZERO deposits. Warranty upgrades available, all major debit and credit cards accepted. Come and visit us at our forecourt, White Cross Industrial Estate, Newquay, TR8 4HN. Open 7 days a week, Sundays and Bank Holidays are by appointment only please call first. Part exchanges welcome on any vehicle with or without MOT

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328675
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > GT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    74200 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1970
  • Engine Model
    1970
Email Dealer >>

Cornwall Car Sales
Newquay, TR84HN, Cornwall
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed