ALFA ROMEO GT 2.0 JTS TURISMO

Accessories

OVER 50 VEHICLES IN STOCK, PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE FOR A FULL LIST. Full Service history with 10 stamps in the book, 8 of which are main dealer last service @ 72,000 miles in APR17. MOT until APR18, 3 month warranty included. Cambelt changes in NOV 2011 and JUNE15 @58,000 miles. 4 new tyres in JULY17, Multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, climate control, alloy wheels, electric windows, . Cornwall Car Sales is Trading Standards 'Buy with Confidence' Approved. Every car comes with free 12 months AA Breakdown Cover and a comprehensive warranty. Great Finance available with Low or ZERO deposits. Warranty upgrades available, all major debit and credit cards accepted. Come and visit us at our forecourt, White Cross Industrial Estate, Newquay, TR8 4HN. Open 7 days a week, Sundays and Bank Holidays are by appointment only please call first. Part exchanges welcome on any vehicle with or without MOT