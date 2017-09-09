loading Loading please wait....
Alfa Romeo - GT 1600 - 1975

€25,000 - €32,500 (£22,797.50 - £29,636.75)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

The vehicle was importet from Nord of Sweden..Used only in Summer Time ! Manual gearbox 5-spead.Coulor Dark Blue.The original engine (matching numbers) is in a exelent conditio. only outside 10 years ago and stillReally Great!!Cromodora Magnesium wheels in great condition plus orginal steel wheels like new !!!Alfa Romeo Bertone Coupe Veloce series is an astonishing car for people who know what a real car is. Shapes of its bodywork amaze even nowadays and sound of its engine with two Weber's carburettors still sends a chill down my spine. Speaking about its engine and bodywork I can reassure you on that point that everything is in a very good condition. Car's interior is in great condition, absolutely original. I suppose it's one of Europe's best GT 1600 with such a great interior. The bodywork is in a great condition too. There are no signs of rust. What is more the car's bodywork wasn't even repaired so it's also original. Bumpers and windows are in a good original condition. The car has its full service history, and all original keys. Buying this car will make you happy. The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Gdansk Poland.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317183
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > GT
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

