ALFA ROMEO GT 1.9 JTDm 16V

£2,590
Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: GT Trim: 1.9 JTDm 16V Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 89000 Engine Size: 1910 Ext Color: BLUE

Central Locking, Front Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Full Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels service history very clean car drives well.

  • Ad ID
    311867
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > GT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    89000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1910
  • Engine Model
    1910
Carwise
SO311BQ,
United Kingdom

