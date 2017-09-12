loading Loading please wait....
ALFA ROMEO GT 1.9 JTDM 16v 2dr

£1,995
Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: ALFA ROMEO Model: GT Trim: 1.9 JTDM 16v 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 126000 Engine Size: 1910 Ext Color: Red

Red, FULL SERVICE HISTORY INCLUDING CAM BELT RECITES AND LOTS OF OTHER RECITES PLEASE CALL OUR SALES TEAM TO BOOK A VIEWING, 2 owners, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (16in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD). 5 seats, FREE AA ROAD SIDE COVER, ALL Cars HPI clear,Any trial or inspection welcome FINANCE AVAILABLE, 1,995 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321239
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > GT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    126000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1910
  • Engine Model
    1910
QMC Ltd
Mansfield, NG185DQ, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

