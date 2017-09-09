Alfa Romeo - Bertone GT 1300 Junior - Year of Construction: 1973

car description

I bought this car last year, it was my second car when I was 24 years old. I’ve kept dreaming about this car since then.This Alfa Romeo was originally from Italy, which is why I had to get the German TÜV; it passed with flying colours. It is a beautiful vehicle, which is technically and mechanically in a good condition.The car was repainted on the outside some time ago, so it has been partially restored.The interior has been maintained well, but has some signs of wear. Over the years, cracks have appeared on the dashboard. Some decorative bezels are slightly loose and several non-original parts have been fitted in the interior, such as the radio and the console.The brakes have been re-conditioned and are in full working order. The steering also turns well and longer trips are no big deal.The body was repainted on the outside several years ago; unfortunately, the paint has cracked in several places because of the sunlight, as you can see in the pictures. The underside is solid and has been treated with Tectyl.This doesn’t mean that the car’s condition is that of a display model, but this is abeautiful, solid and well cared for car, that is up to any tour; it could also be a great project for someone looking to perfect it further still.The car has been serviced, it has new tyres and passed the TÜV with no problems.The odometer reading is 42,599 km.The TÜV is valid until 3/19.I’ve had lots of fun and unfortunately need to part with the car; I have too many toys and space is short.The speedometer no longer works, it is probably a broken connection.As you can see by the price, I’m selling this car as a restoration object or a project for a car tinkerer.The car can be viewed and picked up in 88069 Tettnang, Germany.This is a used car. In order to avoid any later disappointments, it is recommended that you view the vehicle prior to placing any bids. Please contact Catawiki to arrange an appointment or for further information. Your bids are exclusive of transport and / or export costs, unless otherwise stated.