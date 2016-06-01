Alfa Romeo - Giulietta Spider - 1960

car description

DATA- Inspection valid until 03/11/2018. - Number plates and documents: Italian.- VIN: 09958.- Owners: 4. - Engine: 1290 cc - 58/79 kw/hp.DESCRIPTION Alfa Romeo - Giulietta Spider from 1960, beautifully restored and repainted in another colour, original overhauled engine in perfect working order. ASI gold plate and soft top in excellent condition. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sinopoli (Reggio Calabria), Italy. We can arrange the transport throughout Europe within few days.