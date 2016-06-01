loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Alfa Romeo - Giulietta Spider - 1960

Photos Map

car description

DATA- Inspection valid until 03/11/2018. - Number plates and documents: Italian.- VIN: 09958.- Owners: 4. - Engine: 1290 cc - 58/79 kw/hp.DESCRIPTION Alfa Romeo - Giulietta Spider from 1960, beautifully restored and repainted in another colour, original overhauled engine in perfect working order. ASI gold plate and soft top in excellent condition. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sinopoli (Reggio Calabria), Italy. We can arrange the transport throughout Europe within few days.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414265
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulietta
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

€89,000 - €115,700 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!