loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider 1957

Photos Map

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider 1957 restored in magnificent condition This really marvellous Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider was delivered in 1957 in colour Powder Blue. The Spider was designed by masterdesigner Bertone and is in magnificent condition. The Alfa is fully body-off restored. The interior is also completely new and provided with black leather with blue piping. The beautiful dashboard has the original 3 clocks and the original steering wheel. Technics are revised too. The car has the revised 1290 CC engine. This Alfa Romeo is beautiful and drives great. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive alfa romeo giulietta spider 1957 blue black-leather restored leather black-interior alfa-romeo dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416276
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulietta
  • Year
    1957
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!