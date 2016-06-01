car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider 1957 restored in magnificent condition This really marvellous Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider was delivered in 1957 in colour Powder Blue. The Spider was designed by masterdesigner Bertone and is in magnificent condition. The Alfa is fully body-off restored. The interior is also completely new and provided with black leather with blue piping. The beautiful dashboard has the original 3 clocks and the original steering wheel. Technics are revised too. The car has the revised 1290 CC engine. This Alfa Romeo is beautiful and drives great. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.