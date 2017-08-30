loading Loading please wait....
Alfa Romeo Giulietta

£6,500
Variant: 2.0 JTDM-2 Veloce 5dr

Red, AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUE&ME, HANDS-FREE SYS, VOICE RECOG, MEDIA PLAYER, USB PORT, AUX-IN - AMAZING FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE* + TOP PART EXCHANGE PRICES* MANGOLETSI ARE 50 YEARS OLD THIS YEAR. BE ANOTHER ONE OF OUR HAPPY CUSTOMERS AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 1 owner, Grey Full leather interior, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Alarm System, Upholstery Leather, 17in Turbine Design Alloy Wheels with 225/45 R17 Tyres, In Car Entertainment, Blue and Me (Bluetooth Hands-Free System with Voice Recognition and Media Player with USB Port and AUX-In). 5 seats, *FINANCE SUBJECT TO STATUS, £6,500

  • Ad ID
    308765
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulietta
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    WR11JXK
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    52028 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
London Road (A50),Knutsford,Allostock
WA16 9NS,
United Kingdom

