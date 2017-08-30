Alfa Romeo > Giulietta

Accessories

Red, AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUE&ME, HANDS-FREE SYS, VOICE RECOG, MEDIA PLAYER, USB PORT, AUX-IN - AMAZING FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE* + TOP PART EXCHANGE PRICES* MANGOLETSI ARE 50 YEARS OLD THIS YEAR. BE ANOTHER ONE OF OUR HAPPY CUSTOMERS AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 1 owner, Grey Full leather interior, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Alarm System, Upholstery Leather, 17in Turbine Design Alloy Wheels with 225/45 R17 Tyres, In Car Entertainment, Blue and Me (Bluetooth Hands-Free System with Voice Recognition and Media Player with USB Port and AUX-In). 5 seats, *FINANCE SUBJECT TO STATUS, £6,500