Alfa Romeo Giulietta

£21,995
Variant: 2.0 JTDm-2 Hatchback 5dr (start/stop)

Alfa Red, DAB Radio, Manual Climate Control, Start&Stop, Uconnect 5in Colour Touchscreen Infotainment System, Alloy Wheels - 16in Turbine, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Electric Front and Rear Windows with One Touch Function on Front Windows, Hill Holder, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Uconnect Internet Access. £21,995

  • Ad ID
    305739
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulietta
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    GC17YJW
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    10 mi
  • Doors
    5
North Farm Industrial Estate,Tunbridge Wells,Longfield Road
TN2 3EY,
United Kingdom

