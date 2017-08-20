loading Loading please wait....
Alfa Romeo Giulietta

£28,995
car description

Variant: 1.4 TB MultiAir Super Hatchback ALFA TCT 5dr (start/stop)

Accessories

Etna Black, Upgrades - Aluminium Kick Plates, Sports Leather Upholstery, Electric Lumbar Adjust. Driver & Passenger Seats, Front Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Passenger Seat, Special Paint, Alloy Wheels, Lusso Pack, Standard Features - Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control w. Rear Vents, Manual Climate Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Start&Stop, Uconnect 5in Colour Touchscreen Infotainment System, Alloy Wheels - 16in 7 Hole, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Electric Front and Rear Windows with One Touch Function on Front Windows, Hill Holder, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Uconnect Internet Access. £28,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305738
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulietta
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    GC17YJU
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10 mi
  • Doors
    5
North Farm Industrial Estate,Tunbridge Wells,Longfield Road
TN2 3EY,
United Kingdom

