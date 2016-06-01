loading Loading please wait....
Alfa Romeo - Giulietta 1.3 - 1980

DETAILS- Inspection valid until 2019.- Owners: 3- Colour: beige- Engine: 1300 ccDESCRIPTIONNeat engine with regular maintenance, bodywork in fair condition, small works to do as shown in photos. Underbody in fair condition, no damages, tyres in very good condition.The car can drive any distance, it is equipped with a LPG system regularly serviced and in good standing until 09/2022.For buyers abroad, upon request we can provide the car without LPG system.Please note: 2 small dents on the rear trunk, as shown in photos, and a small rust spot on the lower part of the front screen, as shown in photos.Shipping throughout Europe at market costs and we can prepare, through our agency, export documents.The car is located in Orvieto, just 300 m from the highway exit.

  • Ad ID
    414198
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulietta
