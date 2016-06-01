loading Loading please wait....
Alfa Romeo - Giulietta 1.3 - 1980

DESCRIPTIONAlfa Romeo - Giulietta 1300 of 1980, in good overall condition. Only 107,000 km, original, new 4 seasons tires, serviced, overhauled. glossy black. The car belonged to a family friend, then passed to his partner who sold it to my family. Original interior, bodywork repainted some years ago, intact. Iron bumper, vintage stereo and valid papers for change of ownership.From a private collection.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Gradara (Pesaro e Urbino), Italy.

  • Ad ID
    407554
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulietta
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

