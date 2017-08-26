Alfa Romeo - Giulia SS Sprint Speciale - 1967

car description

DATA- Engine: 1600 cc.- Odometer reading: 67,785 km.- Matching numbers and matching colours.- ASI gold plate certification.- Underbody: in good condition.- First registration: 10/01/1967.- Chassis: AR381192.DESCRIPTIONThis car will participate in the Concours d’Elegance in Schwetzingen and will be visible at Catawiki’s stand for the entire event.Some years ago the car had a complete restoration and the condition of interior, seats and carpet included, is excellent.The car still has its original vintage registration document and black number plates. The body is solid, without signs of rust or dents; chrome, grilles, bumpers and paint shine flawlessly. Accident-free.Body, interior and mechanics were professionally restored, keeping the complete originality of the vehicle and obtaining the ASI gold plate approval.On this SS, after a careful and meticulous check up by our mechanics, these works were performed:- External polishing and complete cleaning.- Complete service with the replacement of: oil, oil filter, fuel filter, air filter, spark plugs, coolant, brake fluid and differential fluid.- Replacement of the timing belt.- Replacement of the fuel pump.- Replacement of the water pump.- Replacement of the battery.- The fuel lines were checked and replaced where necessary.- The braking system and the suspension were checked.The final result is that every part of the car works perfectly: the clutch, the transmission and the synchroniser are in perfect working order. Maybe one of the most beautiful Giulia SS on the market.A BRIEF HISTORYTHE GIULIA SS 1600 was born in 1963; it was different from the Giulietta SS 1300 for its higher displacement of 1600 cc, the upgraded and enhanced braking system and the leather-covered details and elements in the interior. Of this car 1,400 units were produced. This vehicle can be viewed during the Concours d’Elegance in Schwetzingen, Germany.