Alfa Romeo Giulia

Variant name:Saloon Quadrifoglio ,Derivative:Quadrifoglio ,Variant: 2.9 V6 BiTurbo Quadrifoglio 4dr Auto Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.9 V6 BiTurbo Quadrifoglio 4dr Auto

7.0" TFT Display premium cluster, Blind spot monitoring, Connect Nav system with 8.8" screen, radio, MP3, aux-in and bluetooth connection, Cruise control + speed limiter, Dusk sensor, Forward collision warning, Front and rear parking sensors, Lane departure warning system, PAS, Rear view camera, DAB Digital radio, Automatic front windscreen wipers, Automatic headlights, Bi-Xenon headlights with AFS + integrated headlight washers + rain sensor + LED daytime running lights, Black Day Light opening (DLO) surround, Black window surrounds, Carbon fibre front splitter, Electric folding auto dimming rear view mirrors, LED tail lights, Rear diffuser, Sports bumpers, Sports exhaust, Sports front grille, 2 rear head restraints, Alcantara/leather upholstery, Ambient lighting, Dual zone automatic climate control, Front headrests, Start button on steering wheel, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, ABS, Autonomous emergency braking, Electronic parking brake, Torque vectoring brake, Active suspension system, Carbon fibre dashboard inserts, Leather dashboard and door trims, Tyre inflation kit

  • Ad ID
    417016
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Alfa Romeo > Giulia
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    AV67CWU
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    227 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2017
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.9
£59,990

231 Colney Hatch Lane,Southgate,
N11 3DG
United Kingdom

